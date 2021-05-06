News / Metro

Annual Pujiang Innovation Forum begins May 31

  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-06       0
Five-day forum to explore how science and technology can better serve people' lives and promote a more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win innovation landscape.
The annual Pujiang Innovation Forum returns this month.

With the theme of “Innovation for A Better Life for Mankind,” this year’s forum will take place from May 31 to June 4.

It will explore how science and technology can better serve people' lives and promote a more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win innovation landscape.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Dongjiao State Guest Hotel on June 3.

The forum will feature two special events. A closed-door meeting of young scientists will be held after the opening ceremony. And Inno-Match Expo, known as the global conference on technology transfer, will kick off on May 31 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

There are also sub-forums under themes of regional innovation, young talent, future science and other hot topics.

According to the forum’s organizer, this year’s keywords include young power, global health, vaccine, urban digital transformation, e-currency, climate change, brain science and others with close connection to people’s lives.

Speakers from more than 20 countries and regions will share their opinions.

