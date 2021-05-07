5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Five new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first and second patients are both Chinese working in Gabon who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 4 on the same flight.

The third patient is a Chinese traveling in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 4.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 5.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 5.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 125 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,633 imported cases, 1,573 have been discharged upon recovery and 60 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.