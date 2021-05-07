News / Metro

Chronic disease root of young man's abnormally gray hair and facial changes

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:03 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
A chronic, progressive disease was discovered to be the reason why a man in his 20s experienced a sudden increase of gray hair and facial changes.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:03 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0

A chronic, progressive disease was discovered to be the reason why a man in his 20s experienced a sudden increase of gray hair  and facial changes, local doctors said.

The man recently went to Renji Hospital to find out why the changes had taken place.

Doctors suspected he suffered from acromegaly, a chronic disease characterized by enlargement of head bones, soft parts of the feet and hands and sometimes other parts of the body due to excessive secretion of growth hormones by the pituitary gland.

Doctors conducted an MRI and found a pituitary tumor, which caused the man's acromegaly. To their surprise, doctors also found a cyst in his brain.

Doctors conducted one successful surgery to treat both problems simultaneously.

Dr Ma Jing, director of Renji Hospital’s endocrinology department, said acromegaly is an endocrine metabolism disease that has no symptoms in its early stages, and most people are not diagnosed with it until they are 40 or 50, commonly 4.5 to 9 years after originally contracting the disease — in some extreme cases, 20 years later.

In addition to affecting the hands, feet and face, the disease can afflict the cardiovascular system, causing problems like hypertension and poor heart function. Those with the disease also have a higher risk of diabetes, thyroid and intestinal tumors, Ma said.

“Since people with acromegaly usually have abnormal endocrine function, early screening and diagnosis is important,” she said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     