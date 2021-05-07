News / Metro

US student visa demand steady in Shanghai

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:36 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
Chinese students who have a valid F-1 visa and plan to enter the US on or after August 1 this year will not be subject to US travel restrictions.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:36 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0

Appointments for student visas to study in the United States are still available in May in the wake of the US government's announcement last month that it is easing COVID-19 restrictions on international students, the US Consulate General in Shanghai said today.

"We're meeting all current demand," according to the consulate general.

About 30 officers handle visas at the local consulate.

A visa is issued 120 days before the beginning of a program, and applicants can normally pick up their passports three to five days after their interviews, the consulate said.

So far, the vast majority of students are applying to study in the US for the first time, it said.

Chinese students who have a valid F-1 visa and plan to enter the US on or after August 1 this year will not be subject to US travel restrictions.

The local US consulate general said the announcement most significantly impacts Chinese students and academics looking to study in the US.

"We hope students and parents will view this announcement as a pledge to our eagerness to welcome them to the United States," it said. "Educational exchanges are at the heart of our bilateral relationship, and it's definitely people-to-people exchanges that make a big difference."

China remained the largest source of international students in the US during the 2019/2020 academic year, with more than 372,000 Chinese students in the country, according to the 2020 Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange issued by the US government and the Institute of International Education.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     