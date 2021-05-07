News / Metro

Sandstorm from the north pollutes the city air

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0
Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau says conditions should improve on Saturday afternoon after the air quality in the city was judged to be severely polluted on Friday night.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:56 UTC+8, 2021-05-07       0

A sandstorm blowing PM10 particles from the north has seriously polluted the city’s air, but conditions will improve on Saturday afternoon, the Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau said on Friday night.

At 7pm, the city's air quality index hit 388, or severely polluted, with PM10 particles the top pollutant.

The sandstorm from the western parts of Inner Mongolia and Gansu Province reached the central and north areas of the Yangtze River Delta region at 6pm, according to the bureau.

Children, elderly people and patients are advised to stay indoors while others should avoid outdoor sports.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
