A Belgian expat's take on Shanghai education system

The 31st episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Belgian Philippe Snel, president of Shanghai French School.

"We have excellent collaboration with Shanghai authorities, especially with the Shanghai Education Commission,” said Snel. "They are always quick to respond and are transparent about information. It's impressive how fast the schools reopened during the pandemic.

"The Shanghai education system is one of the best in the world,” he added.

Snel also works as an attorney at a local law firm.



"I tell my friends overseas that intellectual property is no longer a problem in China,” he said. "There is now a fully fledged system that is quite efficient.”