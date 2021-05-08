Springer Nature signs memorandum of understanding

The world's leading academic publisher, Springer Nature, is becoming more deeply involved in the city's innovation development.

The German-British group signed a memorandum of understanding of strategic cooperation with the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission (STCSM) on Saturday, aiming to strengthen cooperation in innovation-driven governance and support the city to make breakthroughs in frontier science.

Springer Nature is honored to make continued contributions to the city’s development to become a global scientific and technological innovation center, said Arnout Jacobs, president of Springer Nature for China.

According to the STCSM, it hopes to borrow Springer Nature’s experiences and resources to facilitate the involvement of the city’s scientists and institutes in global cooperation on science and technology. It will help Shanghai better grasp science and technology trends, accelerate innovative breakthroughs and improve its ability to blaze trails.

According to Jacobs, it will also help the two sides carry out cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals set up by the United Nations. The academic world, business community and policymakers will join hands to solve the world’s most urgent challenges.

Springer Nature formed strategic cooperation with STCSM in 2015. Together, the two held the Pujiang Innovation Forum, carried out “Ideal City” survey and spread the city’s scientific achievements.

In 2018, it formed cooperation with Shanghai Institute for Science of Science. They carried out surveys to understand global scientists’ concern about city development and offered reference to the city’s policymakers.