Nanjing Road E. to become health demonstration street

  23:14 UTC+8, 2021-05-08       0
Education on epidemic prevention and control, guidance on healthy lifestyles and traditional Chinese services will be introduced to office buildings on the street.
Nanjing Road E. will become a model health demonstration street to enhance health care and services to office workers, customers and local residents, officials from Huangpu District said on Saturday.

Education on epidemic prevention and control, guidance on healthy lifestyles, mental instruction and traditional Chinese services will be introduced to office buildings on the street.

Volunteers will provide advice on quitting smoking and good hygiene practices in restaurants.

Vaccination sites will also be set up in office buildings on the street for the convenience of office workers.

Ti Gong

A woman has her blood sugar tested at a health consultation event on Nanjing Road E. on Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
