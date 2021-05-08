News / Metro

High-end radiotherapy center a city success

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  23:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-08       0
The Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center has treated more than 3,500 patients since it began operations six years ago, with a yearly increase of 26 percent.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  23:28 UTC+8, 2021-05-08       0
SSI ļʱ

The Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center has treated more than 3,500 patients since it began operations six years ago, with a yearly increase of 26 percent, the center announced on Saturday.

The center, which uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissue and cells, is the first facility of its kind in China and only the third in the world.

“We set a daily record of treating 85 patients by the end of 2020 and another record of curing 101 patients in one month, a first in the world for both daily and monthly quantity,” said Guo Xiaomao, president of the center. 

“To meet patients’ demand, we streamlined the process and shortened the waiting time for hospitalization and treatment. Patients can be hospitalized within two weeks after experts’ multidisciplinary discussion.”

So far, the center is able to treat some 40 types of cancers, mainly targeting brain, lung, liver, prostate, pancreas and nasopharynx cancers. These patients cover 65 percent of the total.

In addition, to enhance clinical practice, the center has also teamed up with Fudan University in the cultivation and training of radiotherapy professional training and medical physicists.

High-end radiotherapy center a city success
Liang Changhu / Ti Gong

Patients undergo radiotherapy at the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center.

High-end radiotherapy center a city success
Liang Changhu / Ti Gong

High-end equipment at the Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     