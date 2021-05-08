High-end radiotherapy center a city success

The Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center has treated more than 3,500 patients since it began operations six years ago, with a yearly increase of 26 percent.

The Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center has treated more than 3,500 patients since it began operations six years ago, with a yearly increase of 26 percent, the center announced on Saturday.

The center, which uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissue and cells, is the first facility of its kind in China and only the third in the world.

“We set a daily record of treating 85 patients by the end of 2020 and another record of curing 101 patients in one month, a first in the world for both daily and monthly quantity,” said Guo Xiaomao, president of the center.

“To meet patients’ demand, we streamlined the process and shortened the waiting time for hospitalization and treatment. Patients can be hospitalized within two weeks after experts’ multidisciplinary discussion.”

So far, the center is able to treat some 40 types of cancers, mainly targeting brain, lung, liver, prostate, pancreas and nasopharynx cancers. These patients cover 65 percent of the total.

In addition, to enhance clinical practice, the center has also teamed up with Fudan University in the cultivation and training of radiotherapy professional training and medical physicists.

