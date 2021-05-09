6 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on April 26.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Gabon who arrived at the airport on May 4.

The third to fifth patients are all Chinese working in Israel who took the same flight and arrived at the airport on May 5.

The sixth patient is an American visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the airport on May 6.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 125 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,641 imported cases, 1,583 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.