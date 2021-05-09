Mother's Day visit to thank fertility staff

About 16.4 percent of Chinese couples suffer from infertility, with many couples spending large sums to have children, medical experts said on Sunday Mother's Day.

Worldwide the incidence of infertility has risen to between 15 to 20 percent.



There are medications, surgery and in vitro fertilization to help women fulfill their dream of becoming a mother.

A woman, who brought her baby to visit doctors at Shanghai International Medical Center on Mother's Day, said she had spent five years trying to conceive. She wanted to express her gratitude to the doctors who had helped her achieve her dream.

“I received a cut-open ovarian surgery years ago and suffered multiple womb diseases, which caused my infertility,” said the woman, who got married in 2015.

She had tried various measures, and several IVF process failed.

“I was so disappointed and depressed after these failures," she said. "I went to Shanghai International Medical Center on a recommendation. Fortunately, I succeeded this year under doctor's direction and service."

She became pregnant with a pair of twins though IVF technology but unfortunately lost one.

"Having a healthy baby is such a gift for me," she said. "I can enjoy my first Mother's Day finally this year."

