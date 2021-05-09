Careful preparations ensure disease control at events

Local health experts have shared their experiences in coronavirus prevention and control at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

They have also discussed how to better control infectious diseases for international events this year.

“We installed 26 temporary observation spots, 20 temperature-checking spots, 16 epidemic control teams, one nucleic acid testing vehicle, 12 ambulances as well as several pre-plans for the CIIE last November," said Dr Wu Huanyu from the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention. He was giving a lecture at the first Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo on Sunday.

He said local government will make better preparations and efforts for follow-up international events and big conferences in the city after the epidemic has waned in China.