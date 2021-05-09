News / Metro

Expect showers and cold in the week ahead

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2021-05-09       0
Showers are on the way and the mercury will drop this week, the city's meteorological authorities said on Sunday.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2021-05-09       0
Expect showers and cold in the week ahead
Dong Jun / SHINE

Two women open an umbrella to protect themselves from the sun. 

Expect showers and cold in the week ahead
Dong Jun / SHINE

Icecreams can help beat the heat.

Showers are on the way and the mercury will drop this week, the city's meteorological authorities said on Sunday. 

Monday is set to be cloudy and the temperature will range between 21 and 34 degrees Celsius.

The weather will turn rainy from Tuesday. 

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The highest temperature will plummet 10 degrees on Tuesday, with the same low as Monday. 

Both the highest and lowest temperatures will climb 1 degree on Wednesday. 

Thursday should be overcast to cloudy with brief showers, and the mercury will hover between 20 degrees as a low and 24 degrees as a high. 

On Friday, rain is still expected, with the highest temperature up 1 degree  to 25 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     