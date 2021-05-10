Shanghai from a Japanese expat's perspective

The 33rd episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Japanese expat Daimon Kazuto, corporate representative and general manager of YYK (China) Investment.

Kazuto has been working in Shanghai since 2017. His company produces zippers and helps customers use them to make clothes for export.

"Thirty years have passed, and the business structure has changed," he said. “Exports to Europe and America are on the decline, but China’s domestic market has become one of the biggest markets globally.”

Kazuto took part in the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai. He was impressed by the wide range of exhibits and participated in the second and third CIIE as well.