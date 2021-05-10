Helping bring nurses' inventions to market

Shanghai No. 6 People's Hospital has teamed up with the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology to help improve and industrialize small inventions developed by nurses.

Shanghai No. 6 People’s Hospital has teamed up with the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology to help improve and industrialize small inventions developed by nurses through clinical practice, officials said ahead of International Nurse’s Day on Wednesday.

“All these inventions are created by nurses based on their own experiences streamlining nursing services and improving patients' treatment outcomes,” said Hu Sanlian, director of the hospital’s nursing department. “Inventions like pillows that allow patients with fractures to turn over easily, cushions that allow them to fix their injuries and small pillows that comfort those with cervical vertebra diseases are all developed based on patients’ needs.”

So far, 12 inventions have been granted intellectual property rights, Hu said.

“These inventions not only improve nursing quality, but also push the development of the nursing industry,” Hu said.