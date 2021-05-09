A season of events that celebrate families

Through June 20, a variety of family-oriented events will take place at the Bund Finance Center, including fashion, lifestyle, children's education and entertainment programs.

A family season, titled “Stay With Love,” raised its curtain at the Bund Finance Center on Sunday.

A high-tech installation has been set up to display sweet moments and scenes of different families. Impressive family photos will also be collected and exhibited.

On weekends, cultural salons, interactive games and art workshops will be offered.