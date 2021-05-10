Yuyuan area's attractions focus on families

A traditional Chinese wedding ceremony on May 20 is one of the highlights at the Shanghai scenic area along with a drama festival, parent-child games and lantern garden party.

The Yuyuan Garden scenic area in downtown Shanghai's Huangpu District is staging a variety of activities with a focus on families through June 20 with a blend of traditional culture and fashion.

They include a traditional Chinese wedding ceremony featuring the rituals of ancient times. It is on May 20, or 520, which sounds similar to wo ai ni, or "I love you" in Chinese. There’s also a drama festival, parent-child orienteering games and a lantern garden party.

Outdoor yoga event and tai chi events on the landmark Zigzag Bridge are also on the agenda.

A Dragon Boat Festival temple fair will be held during the festival on June 14 with webcasts and activities to promote the 24 solar terms are also part of the plan.

A number of posters combining qipao, classic scenery of the scenic area such as the Zigzag Bridge and Beaufort Terrace, a cultural landmark, and the seventh solar term lixia, or Summer Begins, are on displayed.

Businesses in the scenic area are hosting various promotions for the Double Five Shopping Festival.

