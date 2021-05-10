News / Metro

Yuyuan area's attractions focus on families

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:17 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
A traditional Chinese wedding ceremony on May 20 is one of the highlights at the Shanghai scenic area along with a drama festival, parent-child games and lantern garden party.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:17 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
Yuyuan areas attractions focus on families
Ti Gong

The Yuyuan Garden scenic area is decorated with lanterns. 

Yuyuan areas attractions focus on families
Ti Gong

All smiles as visitors enjoy a performance at the scenic area. 

Yuyuan areas attractions focus on families
Ti Gong

The Yuyuan Garden scenic area in downtown Shanghai's Huangpu District is staging a variety of activities with a focus on families through June 20 with a blend of traditional culture and fashion.

They include a traditional Chinese wedding ceremony featuring the rituals of ancient times. It is on May 20, or 520, which sounds similar to wo ai ni, or "I love you" in Chinese. There’s also a drama festival, parent-child orienteering games and a lantern garden party.

Outdoor yoga event and tai chi events on the landmark Zigzag Bridge are also on the agenda.

A Dragon Boat Festival temple fair will be held during the festival on June 14 with webcasts and activities to promote the 24 solar terms are also part of the plan.

A number of posters combining qipao, classic scenery of the scenic area such as the Zigzag Bridge and Beaufort Terrace, a cultural landmark, and the seventh solar term lixia, or Summer Begins, are on displayed.

Businesses in the scenic area are hosting various promotions for the Double Five Shopping Festival.

Yuyuan areas attractions focus on families
Ti Gong

The famous Zigzag Bridge always draws the crowds. 

Yuyuan areas attractions focus on families
Ti Gong

A woman records the scene at night in the scenic area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     