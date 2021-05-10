News / Metro

Summer set to arrive with gales and heavy rain

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:21 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
Temperatures above 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday will herald the official arrival of summer but thunder and lightning is predicted from midnight on Monday. 
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:21 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
Summer set to arrive with gales and heavy rain
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People use their umbrellas to shelter from the sun on the Bund on Monday.

Summer set to arrive with gales and heavy rain
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Crowds of people on Nanjing Road.

Gales, thunder and lightning and heavy rain are forecast from midnight, weather authorities warned on Monday.

Temperatures, meanwhile, hit 33.7 degrees Celsius at the central Xujiahui meteorological station, the highest this year.

In some areas of Qingpu and Jiading districts, the temperature was over 35 degrees.

It is likely that summer in meteorological terms started on May 7, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said.

Summer can be announced when the average temperature is above 22 degrees for five consecutive days after lixia, the seventh solar term, or Summer Begins.

If they are above 22 degrees on Tuesday then the official of summer will be announced. 

However, variable conditions are forecast from midnight.

Between midnight and Tuesday night, torrential rain, thunder and lightning and gales will hit the city.

Under the influence of a cold front, the highest temperature on Tuesday could drop nearly 10 degrees to as low as 22 degrees.

Rain will weaken on Wednesday, but two new waves of showers are predicted from Thursday to Friday and on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain stable, between 20 and 26 degrees, until the weekend when they will climb above 30 degrees again due to warm and humid air from the southwest.

Summer set to arrive with gales and heavy rain
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Well protected against the sun.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     