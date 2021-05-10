Drunk man rescued after climbing up crane

Rescuers save a man spotted on the jib of a tower crane some 170 meters above the ground on a construction site after finding him in an unconscious state due to drink.

A drunk man was saved from the jib of a tower crane 170 meters above the ground, fire and rescue authorities said on Monday.

Rescuers were alerted after the man, around 50 years old, was spotted at the tip of the jib at a construction site in Hongkou District.

Firefighters and rescuers from the Dalian station in Yangpu District, the closest to the scene, were dispatched.

The crane was working on the construction of a top of a 33-story building.

Not able to communicate with the man from the ground, the rescuers decided to climb up to him.

Several of them took part in the action, with two of them climbing to where the man was.

Since the man appeared to be unconscious due to drink, a rescuer attached him to himself and moved him down the crane.

First-aid workers were on hand to help the man, who was still breathing, when he reached the ground.

It's not known how the man had managed to climb up the crane while drunk.

The man has been detained for disturbing public order, police said.