News / Metro

Garden recital honors a national treasure

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Zhang Chaoyan
  22:21 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
Selected writings, letters and speeches by Soong Ching Ling, honorary president of People's Republic of China, were read out by local performers at her former residence.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Zhang Chaoyan
  22:21 UTC+8, 2021-05-10       0
Garden recital honors a national treasure
Dong Jun / SHINE

A recital in the garden at Soong Ching Ling's former residence on Monday to pay tribute to her and celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China

Local performers read the writings, letters and speeches of Soong Ching Ling, honorary president of People’s Republic of China, at her former residence in Shanghai on Monday to pay tribute to a national treasure and celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China. 

The recital began with actor Tong Ruixin reading a letter to Song.

“Premier Zhou Enlai said you were a national treasure of the Chinese nation,” Tong read, “Today we are gathering at your home, in the garden where you used to rest, with the camphor tree that had accompanied you behind and doves flying through the branches. We are paying tribute to you by recalling memories of you and retelling the legendary life story of you.”

The residence was where Soong spent most of her life and which she called a “lovely home.”

Soong was born and grew up in Shanghai. She married Sun Yat-sen, founder of the Kuomintang, in 1915 and assisted him in his revolutionary efforts. After he died in 1925, she continued to play an important role in China’s social and political development. Soong moved into the residence in the spring of 1949 and lived there until her death in 1981.

In the house, she witnessed the liberation of Shanghai and accepted an invitation to attend the first plenary session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Soong served in several prominent positions, including vice president. She also met a number of CPC leaders and foreign heads of state at the house.

On May 11, 1956, she organized a party in the garden to welcome women from 24 countries who were in Shanghai for a meeting of the International Council of Women's Democratic Federation.

Monday’s recital was organized in the form of the tea party.

Garden recital honors a national treasure
Ti Gong

Soong organized a tea party on May 11, 1956, to welcome women from 24 countries who were in Shanghai for  a meeting of the International Council of Women's Democratic Federation.

The readings selected for the event demonstrated Song “always being with the Party.”

Soong made indelible contributions to the Chinese revolution and the founding and development of New China throughout her life. The readings recounted Soong and Sun's love, her patriotic feelings, her lifelong journey to build a bright future for the country with the Communist Party.

Tong read Soong’s “Salute to the Communist Party of China” in a resonant voice. In the congratulation letter Soong wrote in June 1949 to celebrate the 28th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, she used six "salutes" and one "long live" to show her joy and cheer for the victory of Chinese people and the revolutionary cause led by the CPC. The atmosphere reached its climax as the whole audience jointly read the words "Salute to the Communist Party of China,” reflecting Soong 's lifelong belief in fighting for the communist cause.

Garden recital honors a national treasure
Dong Jun / SHINE

Local actors recited articles written by Soong.

An article Soong wrote in 1979 embodied her understanding of life when she was over 80 after experiencing years of ups and downs as well as her most sincere hopes for her beloved country.

“Today I am in my eighties. When I saw that the international and domestic situations are wonderful, and that the ship of new China, after overcoming the danger of capsizing, has braved the wind and waves and is moving forward with high spirits, I feel incomparably happy,” read Shanghai actor Da Shichang, “I saw the new brightness of my country again.”

Garden recital honors a national treasure
Dong Jun / SHINE

Xi Meijuan, a Shanghai actress, reads a speech by Soong.

Soong also played an important role in promoting the welfare of women and children in China.

“Lovely children, when I think of you, I see those vibrant saplings in front of my eyes,” Gong Xue, a Shanghai actress, recited.

The article, written by Soong for children, compares children to saplings. The poetic language reflected Soong's deep love and high expectations for them.

Five children in red scarves presented flowers and bowed before Soong’s statue, followed by rounds of applause.

The event ended as people lined up to bow to the statue and present flower tributes. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     