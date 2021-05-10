News / Metro

A French expat's take on 'miracle' of Shanghai

Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
The 34th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Frenchwoman Julie Laulusa, managing partner and executive board member of Mazars Group Chinese mainland.
Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  08:00 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

The 34th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features French expat Julie Laulusa, managing partner and executive board member of Mazars Group Chinese mainland.

Laulusa has been working in Shanghai since 1996, and her company specializes in auditing and consulting.

"Shanghai, especially the financial center  of Lujiazui, is an unprecedented miracle the Shanghai government has made happen in merely 20 years,” she said. "I firmly believe the development of Pudong and Shanghai is just a beginning."

Laulusa thinks people in Shanghai are hardworking, enterprising and always willing to learn.

"I think if a foreign company wants to develop in China, it needs to blend in Chinese culture and the Chinese environment," she said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     