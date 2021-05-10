A French expat's take on 'miracle' of Shanghai

The 34th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Frenchwoman Julie Laulusa, managing partner and executive board member of Mazars Group Chinese mainland.

Laulusa has been working in Shanghai since 1996, and her company specializes in auditing and consulting.

"Shanghai, especially the financial center of Lujiazui, is an unprecedented miracle the Shanghai government has made happen in merely 20 years,” she said. "I firmly believe the development of Pudong and Shanghai is just a beginning."

Laulusa thinks people in Shanghai are hardworking, enterprising and always willing to learn.

"I think if a foreign company wants to develop in China, it needs to blend in Chinese culture and the Chinese environment," she said.