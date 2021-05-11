4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

All patients are Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Four new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Israel who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 5.

The second patient is a Chinese traveling in the United Kingdom who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 6.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 7.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 9.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 148 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,649 imported cases, 1,588 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.