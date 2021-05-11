Health education competition winners announced today

The health education competition is part of the Shanghai Health Commission's campaign to get more medical professionals involved in the field.

Every person has one leading eye, while the other plays a supporting role. A simple self-test enables people to find out which is which.



Interesting health education programs like this were honored at a citywide competition, which attracted 456 programs from 94 medical facilities and institutes.

The winners were announced today by the Shanghai Health Commission, which is encouraging medical professionals to get involved in health education.

Performance in health education has been added to the evaluation system for medical professionals in the city.