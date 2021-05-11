News / Metro

Shanghai Daily 2021 "Living a Healthy Life" Eye Health Survey

Shanghai Daily 2021 "Living a Healthy Life" Eye Health Survey
1. How old is your child? (Single choice) 您孩子的年龄?（单选）

  • Between 7-12 (7-12岁)
  • Between 13-17 (13-17岁)
  • 18 and above (18岁及以上)

2. What’s the gender of your child? (Single choice) 您孩子的性别?（单选）

  • Male 男
  • Female 女

3. Has your child ever suffered from the following eye disease or related symptoms? (Multiple choices) 您的孩子是否有过以下眼部疾病或相关症状?（多选）

  • Eye irritation or allergic sensitization 眼部过敏
  • Myopia 近视
  • Strabismus (abnormal alignment of one or both eyes) 斜视
  • Eye strain 视疲劳
  • Frequent or abnormal blinking 儿童眨眼
  • Xerophthalmia (dry eye) 干眼症
  • Hordeolum or chalazion 麦粒肿、霰粒肿
  • Trichiasis (ingrowth or introversion of the eyelashes) 儿童倒睫

4. Have you taken any preventive measures against the following eye disease or related symptoms? (Multiple choices) 您对上述哪些眼部疾病采取过预防措施，或进行过早期干预？（多选）

  • Eye irritation or allergic sensitization 眼部过敏
  • Myopia 近视
  • Strabismus (abnormal alignment of one or both eyes) 斜视
  • Eye strain 视疲劳
  • Frequent or abnormal blinking 儿童眨眼
  • Xerophthalmia (dry eye) 干眼症
  • Hordeolum or chalazion 麦粒肿、霰粒肿
  • Trichiasis (ingrowth or introversion of the eyelashes) 儿童倒睫

5. If you have any other questions about eye health of adolescents and children, please fill in the blank below. 若您有其他想了解的关于青少年儿童用眼健康的问题，请在下面留言。

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Shunyi
