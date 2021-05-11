Vaccine packs now contain two doses to meet demand

As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine grows, the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention reveals new packs that contain two doses to increase production efficiency.

The Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention have revealed new packs of COVID-19 vaccine that contain two doses.

As the vaccination process rolls out, there has been a growing demand for vaccines, posing a major challenge for the production capacity of suppliers, the center said.

The two-dose pack will lift production efficiency and increase supply, the center said.

The effect of the vaccines will be unchanged, it said.

The new pack contains one milliliter of vaccine and the dose per person is 0.5 milliliter each time.

The new packs contain the Sinovac vaccine and vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products.