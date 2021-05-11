News / Metro

Vaccine packs now contain two doses to meet demand

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
As the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine grows, the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention reveals new packs that contain two doses to increase production efficiency. 
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
Vaccine packs now contain two doses to meet demand

The two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

Vaccine packs now contain two doses to meet demand

The two-dose Sinovac vaccine.

The Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention have revealed new packs of COVID-19 vaccine that contain two doses. 

As the vaccination process rolls out, there has been a growing demand for vaccines, posing a major challenge for the production capacity of suppliers, the center said. 

The two-dose pack will lift production efficiency and increase supply, the center said. 

The effect of the vaccines will be unchanged, it said. 

The new pack contains one milliliter of vaccine and the dose per person is 0.5 milliliter each time. 

The new packs contain the Sinovac vaccine and vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     