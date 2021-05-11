News / Metro

City research found key to control pandemic

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:09 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
Team led by Yu Hongjie from the Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University was the first to testify that reducing social contact could control the coronavirus outbreak.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  22:09 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

Local scientists confirmed the effect of reducing human contact in infectious disease prevention and control and provided important evidence and suggestions for the government during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team led by Yu Hongjie from the Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University phoned residents in Shanghai and Wuhan, the then epicenter, in February last year to study the change in social contacts during the pandemic.

The research found it had been reduced by 80 percent with most social contact taking place inside people’s own families.

After analysing the whereabouts of confirmed cases, Yu’s team was the first in the world to testify that reducing social contact could control the pandemic. The results offered strong evidence and support for the government’s policies and provided a reference for other countries.

Yu and his team conducted other studies after the coronavirus outbreak, including the epidemiology and transmission dynamics of coronavirus, the disease burden and clinical severity of coronavirus, and global inoculation research, publishing 16 papers.

Currently, Yu is studying global vaccination measures and plans to offer support for vaccine distribution and inoculation policy around the world.

City research found key to control pandemic
Ti Gong

Yu Hongjie (center) with his team in the lab.

City research found key to control pandemic

The team led by Yu Hongjie (center) is the first in the world to testify that reducing social contact could control the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     