Local expats now allowed to book their vaccinations

  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
The first batch of 50 foreigners in the suburban Songjiang received the first dose of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine at the Zhongshan Sub-district Health Center on March 31.
Expats receive COVID-19 vaccine doses in Songjiang

The first batch of 50 foreigners in the suburban Songjiang received the first dose of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine at the Zhongshan Sub-district Health Center on March 31.

The suburban district initiated vaccination appointments for foreigners in Shanghai on March 29 following the rule of “allowing them to be well informed, voluntary vaccination at their own expense and assumption of risk.”

Foreigners queued up at the vaccination outpatient clinic ahead of time at noon.

Feng Yue, a nurse at the health center, was busy assisting foreigners in scanning QR code and filling personal information.

Cynthia Shanahan, a foreign teacher with Shanghai HD Bilingual School in Songjiang, made an appointment for her vaccination through the Health Cloud app.

On March 31, after showing her appointment code, passport and valid residence permit, Shanahan read and signed the English exemption letter of commitment. Not covered by the Shanghai social health insurance, she paid 100 yuan (US$15.24) for her first dose.

After a nurse made sure of her health condition, Shanahan finally received the injection.

The nurse also reminded her of the need for caution and about receiving her second dose after 21 days.

“It’s a good idea that the Chinese government is actively encouraging both its residents and foreigners to receive the vaccine,” said Shanahan, who lives with her 14-year-old daughter in Songjiang.

Local expats can avail themselves of the vaccination at the Zhongshan Sub-district Health Center every Wednesday afternoon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
