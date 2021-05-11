Everything is coming up roses at Chenshan garden

Qin Tian / Ti Gong

The 2021 Chenshan Botanical Garden Chinese Roses Exhibition opened recently and will run through May 23. There are around 1,000 different types of Chinese rose on show and around 42,000 square meters of planting areas are in full bloom.

The roses are exhibited in four major areas of the botanical garden: in the eastern square near the No. 1 Gate, around the Chinese rose garden, the boulevard and the pit garden, on the rose wall and in front of the greenhouse exhibition hall near the No. 2 Gate.

During the exhibition period, a series of activities, including the 2021 Chenshan Concert on the Green, the Chenshan camping festival, popular science lectures on gardening and training sessions on Chinese rose planting, will be held.





Venue: Chenshan Botanical Garden

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway

辰花公路3888号