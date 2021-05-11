News / Metro

Everything is coming up roses at Chenshan garden

The 2021 Chenshan Botanical Garden Chinese Roses Exhibition opened recently and will run through May 23.
Qin Tian / Ti Gong

Chinese roses under about 1,000 categories are on display at Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District. 

The 2021 Chenshan Botanical Garden Chinese Roses Exhibition opened recently and will run through May 23. There are around 1,000 different types of Chinese rose on show and around 42,000 square meters of planting areas are in full bloom.

The roses are exhibited in four major areas of the botanical garden: in the eastern square near the No. 1 Gate, around the Chinese rose garden, the boulevard and the pit garden, on the rose wall and in front of the greenhouse exhibition hall near the No. 2 Gate.

During the exhibition period, a series of activities, including the 2021 Chenshan Concert on the Green, the Chenshan camping festival, popular science lectures on gardening and training sessions on Chinese rose planting, will be held.


Venue: Chenshan Botanical Garden

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway

辰花公路3888号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
