Guangfulin relics creative products launched

  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
Cultural creative products featuring the Guangfulin relics site were launched recently as part of the 2021 AW Shanghai Fashion Week activities.
Cultural creative products featuring the Guangfulin relics site, an archeological site in Songjiang that dates back over 5,000 years, were launched recently as part of the 2021 AW Shanghai Fashion Week activities.

The designers of the products were students and teachers from the School of Art and Design of Shanghai University of Engineering Science, whose campus is in Songjiang District. At the launch of their products, the students and teachers also witnessed the launch of the school’s art education and cultural creation practice base at the Shanghai International Fashion Center along the riverfront area in Yangpu District.

The cultural creative products include three-feet porcelain cups, canvas bags with prints of cultural relics, sticky notes, mascots, handbags, journal books, key rings, handkerchiefs and silk scarves.

“Through their research and creative process, the students have inherited traditional Chinese culture and showed their confidence with national culture through their skills. Consumers will buy and use the products, which will further spread the rich traditional Chinese culture,” said Tang Hui, chief of the project.

The cultural creative products on show soon won favor with visitors. Quite a few of them took out their cell phones to capture the images or purchase products on site.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
