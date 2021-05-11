Model studios in Songjiang promote region's art

The first batch of model artist studios or residence parks in Songjiang District was announced recently.

The Yunjian Granary Cultural and Creative Park, Xianhe Art Museum and Wangjia Root Carving Art Gallery have been listed as Songjiang’s first batch of model artist studios or residence parks.

The three destinations will continue to support the district’s cultural and tourism development, offer free art exhibitions for the public from time to time and organize artists’ lectures and seminars.

Starting from June last year, the district’s cultural and tourism bureau had been planning to select model artist studios or residence parks in the district through field surveys and expert evaluation. The destinations, through introducing renowned artists to create artworks with Songjiang cultural characteristics, will promote the regional culture to the outside world and attract more art lovers and tourists to Songjiang.

Among the three listed destinations, the Yunjian Granary Cultural and Creative Park in the south of Songjiang Old City, has been renovated in a project based on old granary and factory buildings. Its artist studios include a comedian’s studio, a graffiti art center and several painting studios.

Xianhe Art Museum in the district’s Sijing Town is a gathering place for renowned painters, photographers, pottery makers, printwork artists and calligraphers.

The Wangjia Root Carving Gallery in Dongjing Town has an exhibition area that covers more than 10,000 square meters and will soon have its decoration work completed. The gallery will be a space for the ecological development of root carving, purple sand art, mahogany furniture making and porcelain art, among others.