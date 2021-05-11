News / Metro

Model studios in Songjiang promote region's art

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0
The first batch of model artist studios or residence parks in Songjiang District was announced recently.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2021-05-11       0

The first batch of model artist studios or residence parks in Songjiang District was announced recently.

The Yunjian Granary Cultural and Creative Park, Xianhe Art Museum and Wangjia Root Carving Art Gallery have been listed as Songjiang’s first batch of model artist studios or residence parks.

The three destinations will continue to support the district’s cultural and tourism development, offer free art exhibitions for the public from time to time and organize artists’ lectures and seminars.

Starting from June last year, the district’s cultural and tourism bureau had been planning to select model artist studios or residence parks in the district through field surveys and expert evaluation. The destinations, through introducing renowned artists to create artworks with Songjiang cultural characteristics, will promote the regional culture to the outside world and attract more art lovers and tourists to Songjiang.

Among the three listed destinations, the Yunjian Granary Cultural and Creative Park in the south of Songjiang Old City, has been renovated in a project based on old granary and factory buildings. Its artist studios include a comedian’s studio, a graffiti art center and several painting studios.

Xianhe Art Museum in the district’s Sijing Town is a gathering place for renowned painters, photographers, pottery makers, printwork artists and calligraphers.

The Wangjia Root Carving Gallery in Dongjing Town has an exhibition area that covers more than 10,000 square meters and will soon have its decoration work completed. The gallery will be a space for the ecological development of root carving, purple sand art, mahogany furniture making and porcelain art, among others.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     