Housing rental program popular with professionals

A housing rental project in Sijing Town of Songjiang District built on collective-owned land recently released its first batch of apartments for rent.

The Sijing community of Youchao International Apartment covers an area of 20,200 square meters. It starts from Chadai River in the north and Dasong Corrugating Roll Factory in the east, and ends at Sibo Road in the south and Miyi Road in the west.

Relying on Metro Line 9 and surrounded by a variety of innovative parks and high-tech parks, the community is highly popular with professionals in the region. When the first batch was released, 200 of the 280 apartments in its No. 1 building were immediately booked.

Xu Huan, a construction worker on the project who used to live in a rented rural house in the Pudong New Area, booked a 60-square-meter one-bedroom apartment.

“Compared with a farmer’s rural house, apartments in the community are smartly equipped,” Xu said.

Another reason for Xu’s preference was the cost of the apartment.

The apartments, around 30-60 square meters each, are divided into one-room, one-bedroom and two-bedroom types. The rents range from 2,000 yuan (US$309) to 4,000 yuan. Each apartment is decorated and equipped with furniture and home appliances.

The community, between two and three kilometers from Metro Line 9’s Sijing station, has five buildings with apartments for rent and a commercial center that has a supermarket, convenience store, hair salon and pharmacy.

The community also has public green spaces, basketball courts and libraries.

“We have in total 825 apartments and a coach service will be provided to tenants to facilitate their commute between home and the subway station in future,” said Lu Qiuqi, the community’s manager.

“A house-rental community constructed on collectively-owned land is well-equipped and caters to industrial talent. Meanwhile, through using collectively-owned land efficiently, we also raised incomes for the farmers,” said Mao Xuelian, deputy chief of Songjiang’s Housing Management Bureau.