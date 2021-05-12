3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are two Chinese and one Japanese. Meanwhile, three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Three new imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first and second patients are Chinese working in Gabon who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 4 on the same flight.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the Shanghai airport on May 9.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,652 imported cases, 1,591 have been discharged upon recovery and 61 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.