Free medical services mark International Nurses Day

Doctors and nurses from Putuo hospitals offered free medical services at a downtown mall this morning to mark International Nurses Day.

Yang Jian / SHINE

The free services are part of an ongoing campaign initiated by the Putuo District Health Commission to provide 100 volunteer diagnosis and treatment events by the end of 2021 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

Sixteen associate and chief doctors from Tongji Hospital, Shanghai Children’s Hospital and district-level hospitals based in Putuo offered free health services at the Carrefour Wanli supermarket square.

The doctors primarily work in key special departments at the hospitals, such as the cardiovascular medicine and kidney departments of Putuo District Central Hospital and the hospice care department of Liqun Hospital.

“It's meaningful to take part in the volunteer event and serve people with our expertise,” said Wang Feng, a doctor at the Putuo Mental Health Center.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Wang was one of the 1,649 Shanghai medical professionals who went to Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province last year when it was the epicenter of the COVID-19 battle.

Nurses offered free tests for blood glucose levels, blood pressure and bone mineral density, while volunteers from Wanli Subdistrict provided consulting services on food safety, fire prevention and food inspection.

Six members of the Putuo mobile injection team provided COVID-19 vaccine injection services on a bus on the sideline of the event.

The health commission of Putuo introduced free medical services in April 2017, and has served millions of patients at commercial complexes, office buildings, communities and schools.

An online forum on chronic diseases, traditional Chinese medicine and pediatrics hosted by medical experts has also been launched on the Shanghai Putuo app with weekly lectures.