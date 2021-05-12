News / Metro

Robots serving meals for Hongqiao seniors

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:12 UTC+8, 2021-05-12       0
An unmanned cooking system that has been supplying meals to six community canteens will be used in Shanghai's first unmanned restaurant due to open in June.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:12 UTC+8, 2021-05-12       0
Robots serving meals for Hongqiao seniors
Ti Gong

Robotic arms can be seen in this artist's rendition of the Hongqiao Community AI Canteen.

An unmanned cooking system has been supplying meals to six community canteens in the Hongqiao area and will comprise Shanghai's first unmanned restaurant in June.

The intelligent catering system based in a building on Weining Road in Changning District features smart ovens, robotic arms and digital cooking programs.

An intelligent oven can cook over 1,000 dishes, while three robotic arms sort raw materials, pack dishes and put them on a conveyor. Another machine can make spicy hotpot and noodles.

A set meal in an aluminum foil box can be completed within three minutes. The robotic arms can also wash all the cookware.

The system is making over 300 dishes for the canteens which mainly serve  Changning’s elderly residents. A meal with two meat dishes and two vegetables costs 15 yuan (US$2.3).

Robots serving meals for Hongqiao seniors
Ti Gong

Robotic arms can be seen in this artist's rendition of the Hongqiao Community AI Canteen.

A customer surnamed Gu said the meals cooked by robots tasted as good as those cooked by chefs. "It is cheap and convenient for us," Gu, 68, said.

The program can offer diet advice or reduce oil, sugar and additives for the senior diners, said Liu Yunxi, who runs the smart cooking company. “The system will record the diets of each diner, analyze the balance of nutrition and offer advice,” Liu said.

Based on the system, the city's first unmanned community canteen will open to the public in the Hongqiao area in June.

Construction has begun at 1004 Hongqiao Road and the 130-square-meter canteen will cater to senior residents and office workers in the area.

Its intelligent cooking system and robotic arms can cook all kinds of Chinese dishes. The arms can steam, boil or fry raw ingredients delivered from a central kitchen according to customers’ wishes.

Robots serving meals for Hongqiao seniors
Ti Gong

The AI canteen at 1004 Hongqiao Road will cater to senior citizens and office workers in the area.

Self-service machines can make noodles, wonton and spicy hotpot, dishes popular with young customers. Customers can choose from over a dozen kinds of topping for their noodles.

Robotic arms can also pack the dishes and control the temperature for dine-in or takeaway.

A payment section allows mobile payment as well as facial, sound or fingerprint recognition for customers without smartphones. The system will analyze storage in real time and ask the central kitchen to supply raw materials when required.

For anyone not sure what they want to eat, the AI system can offer suggestions based on health data. The canteen will have anti-slip floors and there will be seats suitable for wheelchair users.

Robots serving meals for Hongqiao seniors
Ti Gong

Construction has begun on the new the 130-square-meter canteen in the Hongqiao area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     