News / Metro

City raising residents' old age pensions

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:19 UTC+8, 2021-05-12       0
Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau says retirees covered by the social security fund will get a 3 percent increase and an additional 70 yuan a month.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:19 UTC+8, 2021-05-12       0

Shanghai is raising old age pensions, the city’s Human Resources and Social Security Bureau announced on Tuesday.

Retirees covered by the social security fund for employees will get a 3 percent increase in their monthly pension from last year and an additional 70 yuan (US$10.8) a month. Women over 60 and men over 65 will get an extra 20 yuan a month per person.

People included in city residents' basic pension scheme will have their pensions increased by 100 yuan to 1,200 yuan per month.

The bureau said the changes should start from January and the increased pensions will be paid via banks or post offices by June 20.

Residents are advised to avoid peak hours to withdraw their pensions.

According to the national census conducted last year by the National Bureau of Statistics, the population on the Chinese mainland is getting older with people aged 60 or above accounting for 18.7 percent of the total population of 1.41178 billion. That’s 5.44 percentage points higher than the level in 2010 when the previous census was conducted.

In Shanghai, with a total population of 24,870,895, the proportion is even greater. About 23.38 percent are aged 60 or over and those aged 65 or above account for 16.26 percent of the city’s population.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     