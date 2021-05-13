Shanghai through a South Korean's viewfinder

The 36th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features South Korean Jung Hwanuk, general manager of Parkson Newcore Tianshan Square.

The 36th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features South Korean expat Jung Hwanuk, general manager of Parkson Newcore Tianshan Square, an outlet mall in the city.



Jung has been in Shanghai for 11 years and calls himself a “Shanghai uncle.” He began to learn Chinese when he was a college student, and his two children now attend school in Shanghai.



“The impression I had of Shanghai from pictures and books was a city with great history, but when I visited Pudong for the first time I realized it's a very international city,” said Jung. “For shopping malls and foreign companies that want to enter the Chinese market, I think their first stop should be Shanghai."

