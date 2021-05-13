News / Metro

Police break up alleged milk tea franchise scam

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0
An agency allegedly offered franchises for more than 50 milk tea brands but never delivered on its service promises to franchise owners.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:01 UTC+8, 2021-05-13       0
Police break up alleged milk tea franchise scam
Ti Gong

Some of the suspects apprehended in other provinces are brought back to Shanghai for investigation.

More than 90 suspects have been apprehended for allegedly running a milk tea franchise scam, Shanghai police said today.

The suspects profited over 700 million yuan (US$108 million) from the alleged scam.

Shanghai police started their investigation last December after finding that a number of milk tea franchises in Songjiang under the same brand name were closed shortly after opening.

One of the shop owners was a man surnamed Wang who closed his “Chazhilan” milk tea shop after only three months.

In May of 2020, Wang saw an online advertisement about franchising a famous milk tea chain, and contacted the agency that advertised the service.

Wang was told the advertised franchise program had no more slots for newcomers, and was introduced to the “Chazhilan” milk tea brand — said to be owned by the same company as the famous brand.

“Chazhilan” was advertised as a promising brand, and the agency promised full supply, training and advertising services for franchises, which appealed to Wang.

Wang paid the agency 100,000 yuan for the franchise and opened his milk tea shop. However, the agency failed to deliver the promised services and dismissed Wang’s complaint, claiming his bad business decisions were to blame.

Through their investigation, police discovered the “Chazhilan” franchise was a hoax, as well as the franchises of more than 50 other milk tea brands run by the agency. The suspects allegedly forged the franchise authorization documents of some of the brands.

The agency lured potential franchise buyers by paying people 40 to 80 yuan per day to stand in lines outside some of the milk tea shops, police said.

The suspects were caught in Hebei and Guangdong provinces, as well as Shanghai, in recent police raids.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     