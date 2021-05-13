Fewer primary school students considered obese

Shanghai Health Commission says the city has fulfilled the middle targets of a 2019-2030 nutrition plan and will further improve public education to encourage healthy lifestyles.

The proportion of primary school students considered obese has dropped from 18.29 percent in 2009 to 17.28 percent, while the entire obesity rate among students between 6 and 18 years old keeps rising, though the rising speed has slowed down.

While the target of a 10-percent reduction in the frequent consumption of sugary drinks among primary and middle school students has been reached, city health officials ahead of National Nutrition Week which starts on May 17.

Shanghai Health Commission said the city has fulfilled the middle targets of a 2019-2030 nutrition plan and will further improve public education to encourage healthy lifestyles, proper diets and a balance of nutrition and exercise to boost people’s health.

Surveys found 79 percent of residents have a proper understanding and knowledge of nutrition while their understanding of the nutrition of fruit and vegetables, beans and breast feeding are 84 percent, 48 percent and 49 percent respectively, the commission said.