Local festival to shine a light on radio

  16:58 UTC+8, 2021-05-14
The 2021 Shanghai Radio Festival will take place from May 23 to 29, and a number of programs will be offered to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.
The 2021 Shanghai Radio Festival will take place from May 23 to 29, and a number of programs will be offered to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

On May 23, classical music radio channel FM94.7 and the Shanghai Conservatory of Music will co-present a concert titled "Long March Song Cycle." The performance will feature vocalists Liao Changyong and Huang Ying, conductor Zhang Guoyong and several local radio anchors.

The Shanghai Radio Art Center will open to the public during the festival, featuring studios for live broadcasts and a high-tech immersive theater for concerts, live shows and family events.

Additionally, the 7th Ajmide Summit Forum will take place on May 24, with professionals from the country’s radio industry discussing the future of radio and its integration with other media forms.

The Shanghai Radio Art Center will open to the public during the festival.

