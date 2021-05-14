New drug combination benefits joint surgery patients

Doctors from Renji Hospital have discovered a new combination of antibiotics used for superbug prevention and control that can be used for those who have undergone joint surgery.

Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, is called a superbug because it is a common bacterium with strong toxicity and drug resistance. Due to antibiotics abuse and widespread drug-resistance bacteria, MRSA infection has become an important factor influencing the effects of joint implant surgery.

MRSA is resistant to many antibiotics. The infection can require repeated debridement operations, fluid drainage and long-term antibiotics treatment. In serious cases, MRSA causes deformed body figures, poor body function and can even lead to amputations.

“Preventing and controlling after-surgery infections is the key to recovery,” said Dr Yue Bing from Renji Hospital, who led the research.

Doctors found that low doses of diclofenac, one of the most widely used nonsteroidal anti‐inflammatory drugs, used in combination with β‐lactams can effectively inhibit MRSA infections.

The discovery was published in the prestigious journal Advanced Sciences.