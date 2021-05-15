German expat marvels at China's rate of change

The 38th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features German expat Carsten Arntz, finance executive director of SAIC Volkswagen.

The 38th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features German expat Carsten Arntz, finance executive director of SAIC Volkswagen.

“The integration of the Yangtze River Delta is very beneficial to us,” said Arntz. “The region is responsible for probably 65 to 70 percent of our output and revenue.”

As a foreigner, he said he's amazed at the speed of change in China.

“The rate of change here is unimaginable in other countries,” Arntz said. “Shanghai is a very open and modern city. I really appreciate the Chinese cultural tradition of taking care of elderly people and family members.”