Rowing race to boost water sports among locals

An international rowing competition was launched on Meilan Lake in Baoshan District on Saturday to promote water sports on the city's northern outskirts.

Ti Gong

More than 120 amateur rowers from the Yangtze River Delta region and local international community raced at the 2021 Deep Dive City Plus Rowing Carnival on the city’s second largest artificial lake at the historical Luodian Town.

The town, which dates back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), plans to develop a water sports center on the lake for the training, race, education, tourism and entertainment of rowing sports.

More than 10 races for sailboats, canoes, paddle boards and model boats will be held on the lake every year, which is currently mainly used for sightseeing, according to the town. Training sessions will be held on the lake for both children and adults.

“Rowing can become not only a popular sports but a healthy lifestyle for locals,” said Feng Nan, the president of the Deep Dive, the organizer of the event.

Yang Jian / SHINE

Shanghai will become the first Chinese city to host the World Rowing Championships in October.

Rowing has yet to become a popular sport among citizens, though the city has long history of the sport.

The Shanghai Rowing Club was established in 1859 by British settlers who came to the city after Shanghai opened its port to the world in 1843. Rowing was once a popular sport along the downtown section of the Suzhou Creek.

Luodian was once the biggest marketplace in the area, known as “Golden Luodian,” but the “golden” tag gradually faded in the face of urban development.

To restore its historical glory, the township government has been transforming its traditional industrial parks, while developing sports, health and environmental protection sectors.