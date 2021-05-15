News / Metro

Rowing race to boost water sports among locals

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0
An international rowing competition was launched on Meilan Lake in Baoshan District on Saturday to promote water sports on the city's northern outskirts.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:22 UTC+8, 2021-05-15       0
Rowing race to boost water sports among locals
Ti Gong

Rowers on Meilan Lake in Luodian Town at the 2021 Deep Dive City Plus Rowing Carnival.

An international rowing competition was launched on Meilan Lake in Baoshan District on Saturday to promote water sports on the city’s northern outskirts.

More than 120 amateur rowers from the Yangtze River Delta region and local international community raced at the 2021 Deep Dive City Plus Rowing Carnival on the city’s second largest artificial lake at the historical Luodian Town.

The town, which dates back to the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), plans to develop a water sports center on the lake for the training, race, education, tourism and entertainment of rowing sports.

More than 10 races for sailboats, canoes, paddle boards and model boats will be held on the lake every year, which is currently mainly used for sightseeing,  according to the town. Training sessions will be held on the lake for both children and adults.

“Rowing can become not only a popular sports but a healthy lifestyle for locals,” said Feng Nan, the president of the Deep Dive, the organizer of the event.

Rowing race to boost water sports among locals
Yang Jian / SHINE

Members of the Shanghai Rowing Club from home and abroad.

Shanghai will become the first Chinese city to host the World Rowing Championships in October.

Rowing has yet to become a popular sport among citizens, though the city has long history of the sport.

The Shanghai Rowing Club was established in 1859 by British settlers who came to the city after Shanghai opened its port to the world in 1843. Rowing was once a popular sport along the downtown section of the Suzhou Creek.

Luodian was once the biggest marketplace in the area, known as “Golden Luodian,” but the “golden” tag gradually faded in the face of urban development.

To restore its historical glory, the township government has been transforming its traditional industrial parks, while developing sports, health and environmental protection sectors.

Rowing race to boost water sports among locals
Ti Gong

Citizens experience rowing on training machines.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     