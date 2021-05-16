Annual day for helping the handicapped celebrated

A performance and award ceremony was held at the memorial for the Second National Congress of the CPC on Sunday to mark the annual day dedicated to helping the handicapped.

Wang Weiqiu

A performance and award ceremony was held at the memorial for the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Jing'an District on Sunday to mark the annual day dedicated to helping the handicapped.

A number of disabled people performed a recitation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and visited the memorial after the event.

Some disabled people received awards for essays on their unremitting self-improvement stories.

A number of activities such as competitions and performances will be held in Shanghai in the following week to raise people's awareness of caring and respecting the disabled, and creating a barrier-free environment and life for them, the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation said.

New regulations on the construction of a barrier-free environment will be effective from June.

The regulations were passed by the city government in February, and the previous ones effective in 2003 and amended in 2010 will be abolished.

The new regulations encourage the participation of social forces, clarify the construction and maintenance requirements of barrier-free facilities, promote barrier-free information communication and improve barrier-free public services to help the disabled and seniors break communication barriers and get involved in society.

New, upgraded and expanded streets, public buildings, public transport facilities and residential complexes should meet the criteria of barrier-free facilities, according to the regulations.