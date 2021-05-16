News / Metro

Exhibition eyes post-pandemic world of art and research

An art exhibition was launched at the BAC Art Center in Pudong over the weekend to focus on the relationship between art and research in the post-pandemic era.
The exhibition, titled Understanding-Art & Research, was jointly organized by the College of Design and Innovation of Tongji University and University of Applied Arts Vienna. It is open to the public free through to the end of May.

Art and research has more practical significance for humans to handle emergencies, such as the pandemic, war and cultural disputes, according to the curator from the Vienna university.

More than a dozen photos and exhibits of absurd art installations are on display. A tree branch in metal texture combines traditional craftsmanship with the potential of cutting-edge computational techniques. It aims to explain the transforming power of the future through the early use of wood.

Professors and artists from both universities hosted a forum on the sidelines of the exhibition. They proposed to enhance the international and interdisciplinary cooperation of art and research.

The exhibition is part of a more than decade long dual master's degree programs between the two institutes. The local college has established a dozen dual master’s degree co-operations with seven of the world’s famous universities.

Source: SHINE
