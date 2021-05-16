News / Metro

Single-dose COVID-19 vaccination now available

Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:18 UTC+8, 2021-05-16       0
Only one shot, or 0.5 milliliters, is needed compared with inactivated vaccine which requires two shots.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:18 UTC+8, 2021-05-16       0

A single-dose COVID-19 vaccination is now available in the city.

The CanSinoBIO vaccine uses a modified common cold virus known as adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) to carry genetic material from the coronavirus protein into the body.

Approved by the National Medical Products Administration, inoculation with the vaccine began in Shanghai on May 13, local health authorities announced on Sunday.

Because of different production techniques and research technologies involved, only one shot, or 0.5 milliliters, is needed compared with inactivated vaccine which requires two shots.

The efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases was 65.28 percent and 90.07 percent at preventing severe disease after 28 days of vaccination based on phase-3 clinical data.

The vaccine can also protect people from mutant strains based on the results of experiments.

It is applicable for people aged at 18 or above.

The vaccine remains effective for at least six months, with observation still underway.

It is not advised that people who have taken one shot of inactivated vaccine use this vaccine as the second shot.

Most adverse reactions for vaccination are light and temporary, including swelling in the place of injection or light fever, fatigue, headache and vomiting.

People who are allergic to any substance of vaccines and who have shown serious allergic symptoms such as acute allergy, expiratory dyspnea and angioneurotic edema to vaccines in the past should not take the shot.

Those with fever, acute disease, serious chronic disease and who are in the acute stage of chronic disease, those in pregnancy, those who have been diagnosed with HIV infection, diabetes and have a history of asthma and people who have a history of convulsions, epilepsy, brain or mental diseases are also included in the groups not advised to take the vaccination. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     