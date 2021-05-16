News / Metro

Welfare lottery tickets are blooming lovely

Hu Min
Welfare lotteries of the 10th China Flower Expo debuted at the expo site in Chongming District on Sunday, Shanghai's civil affairs authorities announced on Sunday night.

The lotteries, released by China Welfare Lottery Management Center, feature a mascot, representing a flower and venues of the expo.

They are priced at 5 (78 US cents), 10 and 20 yuan each, and the jackpot ranges from 10,000 yuan to 1 million yuan based on the lottery ticket value.

People are able to buy the lotteries at welfare lottery outlets nationwide.

The expo, themed “Blossom with a Chinese Dream,” will be staged in Chongming District from May 21 till July 2, the first flower expo to be held on an island.

The sales of welfare lotteries in Shanghai surpassed 65.8 billion yuan as of April since the city's welfare lottery was launched in 1987, and the city had collected more than 21.2 billion yuan in public welfare funds.

More than 70 percent of the funds were used on senior-related projects, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
