6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Germany who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 12.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the airport on May 13.

The third patient, a Chinese working in Mali, the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Côte d'Ivoire, and the fifth patient, a Chinese traveling in France, took the same flight and arrived at the airport on May 14.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the airport on May 14.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 137 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, four patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,666 imported cases, 1,610 have been discharged upon recovery and 56 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.