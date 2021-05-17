Mexican expat chronicles changes in city through photos

The 40th episode of "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" features Pilar Mejia Buenfil from Mexico, a PhD candidate at the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, Shanghai University.

Buenfil has lived in Shanghai for five years, researching the history of Chinese photography.

"I have seen a lot of pictures in different books, archives and articles," she said. "Through pictures from 100 years ago until now, I have seen that Shanghai has completely changed."

Buenfil was also one of the volunteers who served for the 3rd China International Import Expo.