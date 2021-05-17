News / Metro

Exhibition charts city's 100 years of progress

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0
Items on display at the Shanghai History Museum, many of them being seen in public for the first time, bear witness to the evolution of the city over the years.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-05-17       0

9 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A visitor takes a photograph of a painting at the exhibition on Monday prior to its opening on Tuesday. 

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • The first visitors check out the exhibition on Monday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • The first visitors check out the exhibition on Monday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • The souvenir medals of the famous Songhu Battle against the Japanese invasion in Shanghai in 1932.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A Chinese poster of the Hungarian film from 1950 “Goose Boy.”

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • The "Anthology of Mao Zedong" as the prize on the National Gathering of Heroes in 1959.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • The paper tickets for Shanghai’s Metro Line 1, which opened in 1993.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A jersey of Yao Ming, the world-famous Chinese basketball player from Shanghai.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

  • A part of the long painting of the life of residents in typical shikumen (stone gate) neighborhoods in Shanghai by famous local picture book painter He Youzhi.

    Chen Huizhi / SHINE

Key events in the city’s history over the past 100 years are on show in a new exhibition which opens at Shanghai History Museum on Tuesday.

About 140 exhibits, 38 of them being seen in public for the first time, bear witness to the evolution of the city.

From the period before 1949, visitors can find souvenir medals of the Songhu Battle against the Japanese invasion in Shanghai in 1932, Japanese soldiers' swords and documentation of the "nation salvation bond" issued by the government of the Republic of China.

The early post-war period saw rapid development of the country’s manufacturing sector, with Shanghai a spearhead. A 555 brand table clock from the 1950s, a Phoenix bicycle from the 1960s and a valve radio from the same period are on display.

A Chinese poster for the 1950 Hungarian film “Goose Boy” shows early international film exchanges.

Some interesting exhibits from the later period include paper tickets for Shanghai’s Metro Line 1, which opened in 1993, and a jersey worn by of Yao Ming, the world-famous basketball player from Shanghai.

A painting of the life of residents in typical shikumen (stone gate) neighborhoods in Shanghai by local comic book artist He Youzhi delights visitors toward the end of the exhibition.

The exhibition on the first floor of the museum’s East Building on Nanjing Road W. is due to end on October 7.

Alongside the exhibition is an exhibition of the life of Chinese women from the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1912) to 1949.

The exhibition, held by the museum in cooperation with the China National Museum of Women and Children, tells the story of women’s emancipation and the fashions of the period.

Visitors can see shoes of women with bound feet and restored footage of a 1929 video of a Shanghai woman presenting the latest fashion for Chinese women in English.

This exhibition, which ends on July 18, is on the first floor of the museum’s West Building.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     