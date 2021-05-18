News / Metro

Photo week focuses on industrial and revolutionary relics

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:37 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0
A photography week focusing on Shanghai's northern industrial heritage and revolutionary history was launched today to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:37 UTC+8, 2021-05-18       0
Photo week focuses on industrial and revolutionary relics
Ti Gong

Photographers take pictures of a statue of the revolutionary martyr Xu Keqiang (1908-1942) in Songnan Park.

A photography week focused on Shanghai’s northern industrial heritage and revolutionary history was launched today to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

The Tourism and Photography Week began in Songnan Town in Baoshan District, a vibrant industrial center in the 1990s.

Photographers from home and abroad have been invited to former factories and industrial sites during the five-day event that runs through Sunday.

Many of the sites remain closed to the public and will be redeveloped, while others have been transformed into museums and innovation parks.

They include the former factory houses of the city's earliest glassware plant, a motorcycle factory, an iron alloy plant, a gas plant and a warehouse for China's early exports.

The Shanghai Museum of Glass, for instance, renovated from the former No. 1 Plant of the Shanghai Glassware Company, has been listed as one of the top three recommended museums in China by foreign media.

Photo week focuses on industrial and revolutionary relics
Yang Jian / SHINE

Visitors view a photo exhibition about the revolutionary martyr Xu Keqiang in Baoshan's Songnan Town.

The event also aims to promote the revolutionary history of Songnan through the lenses of photographers. Many martyrs and leaders of workers’ movements were born in the town or launched their campaigns in the former industrial center.

A photo exhibition on Xu Keqiang (1908-1942) began at Songnan Park today as part of the event. The native of the town who served as a county Party secretary in neighboring Jiangsu Province was killed by Japanese troops during China’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945).

A number of iron-steel and chemical factories, as well as container warehouses, were built in Songnan in the early 1990s, under the concept of developing the historical town with steel and port industries.

However, the traditional industries entered bottleneck periods beginning in 2000 due to a shortage of resources and pollution problems. Many of the factories have been redeveloped into high-tech parks or makerspaces since 2008.

Photographers have also been invited to visit the former site of Shanghai No. 1 Iron Steel Factory and the former Wusong gas plant, which are being preserved and redeveloped as the core area of the future Wusong Smart City.

Photo week focuses on industrial and revolutionary relics
Ti Gong

Photographers pose with a woodcut image of revolutionary martyr Xu Keqiang.

The Shanghai Iron Alloy Plant, once a major pollution source in north downtown, has become a park featuring steel sculptures made of iron and steel remnants of the plant.

Other industrial heritages along the recommended tour route for photographers include the China Industrial Design Museum, which was renovated from the former Shanghai Happiness Motorcycles plant — once a popular form of transportation for citizens.

An import and export warehouse called Zhongcheng was built in 1959. Many made-in-China goods were exported across the world from the warehouse in the 20th century. It has been developed into the Elite Valley innovation park, home to more than 60 startups.

The innovation parks have attracted nearly 1,000 Internet and software firms, as well as cultural companies related to wedding arrangements, sports, eSports and cultural innovation, according to the township government.

Songnan initiated the annual photography event in 2017 to record the redevelopment of the city’s former industrial base. In 2019, photographers were invited to the Shanghai No.1 Iron Steel Factory and the former Wusong gas plant to record the final images before the massive redevelopment project was launched for the smart city.

Photo week focuses on industrial and revolutionary relics
Lu Lifeng / Ti Gong

Songnan Park in Baoshan District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     